Local Girl Scouts partner with Norfolk Fire-Rescue for week long camp

NORFOLK Va. - Girls in grades 6 through 12 will learn what it takes to be a firefighter.

Camp Fury serves as a way to introduce girls to firefighting as a career and gives girls a chance to meet women in fields that have typically been dominated by men. It also gives the girls the opportunity to try new things, as well as build self-confidence and teamwork skills.

They will learn firefighting skills like fire extinguisher training, confined space training, dummy drags and search and rescue drills, which involves wearing blacked-out masks and using forcible entry skills.

The girls won't just be learning firefighting skills.

They will also get to meet female Navy pilots and fly with a simulator. Girls will also meet engineers from NASA, EOD divers and officers from the Coast Guard.

Female officers with Norfolk Police will also teach the campers what it takes to protect and serve even using a simulator for some of the training.

The camp starts Monday and there will be a graduation at the end of the week on Friday.

In addition to Camp Fury Norfolk, Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast is also offering Camp Fury Hampton and Camp Fury Chesapeake this summer.