Hampton man pleads guilty to conspiring to distribute heroin

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Hampton man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring with other people to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin in Hampton Roads.

Court documents say 56-year-old Michael Dewayne Boddie was part of William Arthur Joe’s trafficking organization that operated on the Peninsula and on the Southside. According to the records, Boddie worked with William Joe to arrange heroin deals and would conduct sales on Joe’s behalf. Many of these salkes took place in Hampton near the residences Joe occupied.

Boddie faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 17.

