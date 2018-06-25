Grant Holloway falls a finger nail short of USA Track & Field Championship

DES MOINES, Iowa – Track & Field is a game of seconds and inches. Sometimes it’s even closer than that.

On Sunday at the USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, Grant Holloway was looking to secure a 110-meter hurdle title. Holloway finished in second place with a time of 13.46.

However, the winner, Devon Allen, also finished with a time of 13.46. Upon closer examination, Allen crossed the finish line just two one-thousandths of a second faster than Holloway.

Per FloridaGators.com, Holloway announced his intentions to forego his professional career for another year in the NCAA circuit. “I’m just not ready to stop wearing that Florida Gators uniform yet.”