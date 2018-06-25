Future USS Indiana submarine delivered to the Navy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The newest nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, the future USS Indiana (SSN 789), has been delivered to the Navy.

Newport News Shipbuilding officially delivered the submarine to the Navy Monday.

It is the 16th Virginia-class submarine built as part of an agreement with General Dynamics Electric Boat. The Indiana is the eighth delivered by Newport News.

Construction started on the Indiana in September of 2012, with sea trials being completed earlier this year.

“For the nearly 4,000 shipbuilders who participated in construction of the boat, there is nothing more important than knowing that this vessel will support the Navy’s missions,” said Newport News Vice President of Submarine Construction Dave Bolcar in a statement.

The Indiana is scheduled to be commissioned by the Navy during a ceremony at the Navy Port at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Port Canaveral, Florida in September.