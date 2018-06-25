× First Warning Forecast: Cooler Start To The Week

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We get a little break from the heat for the first part of the week with temperatures staying in the 80s. Highs this afternoon will top off in the mid 80s with only a 20% chance of a few pop up showers, mainly for parts of northeastern North Carolina. We will be in and out of the cloud cover throughout the day.



Highs will only reach the low 80s on Tuesday, about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year. Humidity will also be much lower making us feel even more comfortable. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a 30% chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon to evening. We will be a bit breezy with wind coming from the east at 10-15 mph.

Scattered showers and storms will continue on Wednesday with heat and humidity making a return for the second half of the week. Highs will return to the mid 80s on Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 90s for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. Dew points will return to the mid 70s, making it feel more like the low triple digits. Wednesday and Thursday we will see a 40% chance of showers and storms.

By Friday and into the weekend we will be warmer and drier. Rain chances will be minimal both Saturday and Sunday with a mostly sunny sky both days. Highs will reach the lower 90s with the humidity making us feel like the triple digits.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 25th

2004 F1 Tornado: Southampton Co, F0 Tornado: Suffolk

2012 Widespread Wind Damage & Hail: Richmond to Williamsburg and Hampton Roads

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

