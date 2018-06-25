Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Tarrytown Court Monday morning.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 1 a.m. for shots fired in the area. Police arrived on scene and found a 23-year-old man lying on the

ground and suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time. Witness stated that the man was in town visiting family at the time of the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.