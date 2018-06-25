Celebrate the ’80s with free concert by The Purple Xperience, The Deloreans at Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. – It’s time to go back to the future and soak up some of that purple rain!

On Wednesday, July 18 from 5-9:30 p.m., Marshall Charloff & the Purple Xperience and The Deloreans will put on a concert celebrating the decade known for its wild fashion and great music.

Starting at 6 p.m., Hampton Roads-based ’80s show band The Deloreans will kick off the celebration. They’ve grown from a small, local niche group to a growing regional act.

At 8 p.m., Marshall Charloff & The Purple Xperience will keep the party going. Hailing from the Purple One’s birthplace of Minneapolis, the “Nation’s Leading Prince Tribute Band” has entertained more than 300,000 fans since it was formed in 2011.

The free concert, part of Town Point Park’s Concert Series, is presented by Festevents and will take place on the ABNB Main Stage. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best – or worst? – eighties attire. If hunger strikes, you can pack a picnic and find the perfect spot on the grass or purchase food and drinks from one of the many food trucks that will be present throughout the evening.

The park opens at 5 p.m. General admission is free and open to the public; preferred viewing is $10 and is sold in advance only. Click here to purchase.

Town Point Park is located at 113 Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

Click here for more information about the concert.