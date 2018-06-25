Car break-ins reported at Norfolk apartment complex

NORFOLK, Va. – Smashed in windows and items taken from cars is what some Park Crescent residents are dealing with after vehicle break-ins at the apartment complex.

The break-ins apparently happened last Wednesday night and going into Thursday morning at the complex in the 6000 block of Crescent Way, according to Norfolk Police.

Officials also say that in all they have nine auto larceny reports linked to the Crescent Way, and one vandalism report on file.

Police are asking those who may have information on the break-ins and vandalism to call the Norfolk Crime Line.