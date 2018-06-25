Sailor from Norfolk-based helicopter squadron killed during mishap at Naval Station Norfolk

BLACK LIGHTNING, Thursday 6/28 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 7:53 pm, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 02:26PM, June 25, 2018

Black Lightning — “Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” — Image BLK106a_0227b.jpg — Pictured: Cress Williams as Black Lightning — Photo: Richard Ducree/The CW — ÃÂ© 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

 

“Three Sevens:  The Book of Thunder” – (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

 

TO RIGHT THE WRONGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) is on the hunt for his father’s killer, while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) uses her new powers to rectify a wrong after a protest fails. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grapples with some difficult choices.  Elsewhere, Gambi (James Remar) begs for help from Lynn (Christine Adams).  Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star.  The episode was written by Charles Holland and directed by Benny Boom (#106).  Original airdate 2/27/2018.