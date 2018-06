PAWNEE, California – A fire in California is forcing residents in Pawnee to leave their homes.

According to the Weather Channel, hundreds have had to evacuate the area that has seen flames.

“Did you wake up to the smell of smoke or ash on your car? It was likely from the Pawnee Fire in Lake County, 1500 acres and 0% contained. Winds carried the ash into Sonoma County. The fire is northeast of Clear Lake,” said officials from the Santa Rosa Fire Department in a tweet.

