NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police is investigating the death of a 21-year-old man Sunday.

Officials say they were called to the 2300 block of Bolton Street around 3 p.m. with reports of the man being unresponsive. Medics would later confirm his death at the scene.

While police are investigating the circumstances, they did not give further detail into the cause of death.

The man’s name has not been released until the family is notified.

