Local bikers and seniors unite to fight Alzheimer’s Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A motorcycle ride of 50 women of the Wind Honey Badgers Chapter motorcycle club and residents of the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community did a ton to raise support for Alzheimer's Disease.

The event in Virginia Beach, called The Longest Day fundraiser, helped support the Alzheimer's Association and was followed by lunch and music at a local lake.

Organizers of the ride say that the event went for 1.5 miles and that the Atlantic Shores Retirement Community also gained proceeds for Alzheimer's Disease through a 50/50 raffle held.

The Honey Badgers is the Hampton Roads chapter of international female motorcyclist organization, Women in the Wind International Inc. – a group of moms, grandmothers, daughters, sisters and aunts that love to ride different size and styles of bikes.

Founded in 1979, the organization has over 100 chapters around the world, whose goal is to teach motorcycle safety and maintenance, unite women motorcyclists with friends of common interest, and promote a positive image to the public of women on motorcycles.