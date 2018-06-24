Hampton native Francena McCorory inducted into Virginia High School Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Add another accolade to the resume of Olympic gold medalist Francena McCorory. Earlier in May, the Virginia High School League announced it’s high school Hall of Fame Class, and the Hampton native was one of five athletes selected to be inducted.

Sharon Couch (Amelia County), Sheena Jonhson (Gar-Field), Meghan McCarthy (James Robinson), and Charles Stukes (Crestwood) are the four other athletes being inducted.

Starring at Bethel High, McCorory stands among the best to have laced up the spikes on the Peninsula. Among her numerous feats, her eight individual indoor state championships stand as a VHSL record, with a combined indoor & outdoor individual state title count of 15.

At the national level, she set an indoor record in the 300-meter dash.

After a decorated career at Bethel, McCorory stayed home and attended Hampton University, where she clinched back-to-back NCAA indoor 400-meter dash titles in 2009-10.

Professionally, McCorory won a national title in 2014 at the USA Indoor Championships, and won an individual international gold in the 400-meter dash at the World Indoor Championships.

As a member of the 2012 Olympic team in London, McCorory brought home a gold medal as a member of the 4×400-meter relay team. She went on to win gold again in Rio at the 2016 Olympics as well.

Longtime Maury boy’s basketball coach Jack Baker is being inducted as a coach. Retiring last summer, Baker left the Commodores program with the third most wins in VHSL history (746).

Jean Gillespie from Rich Valle and Northwood, and Jerome Loy from Jefferson Forest are also being inducted as coaches. Bob Stratton and Mike Ingrao are being inducted as contributors.

The induction ceremony is being held June 24th in Charlottesville, with a Gold Tournament on Monday in Gordonsville.

Athletes are eligible for consideration 10 years after the completion of their high school careers, while coaches are eligible after 15 years of experience or upon retirement.