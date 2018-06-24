Fundraiser held in Va. Beach for young mom battling cancer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ten rounds of chemo, radiation and multiple surgeries are some of the struggles that have come along for a Virginia Beach mother of two recently.

Katie Prunty Miller,30, is the lifetime local of Virginia Beach who got help from her fellow neighbors on Saturday in an effort to help the cost that has come along with her fight to overcome a rare form of cancer, Ewing’s Sarcoma.

The group of friends, family and members of her church community gathered at Courthouse Community United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vendors and a huge flea market were set up to help raise the funds, with all the proceeds going to Miller and her family that includes her husband, son and daughter, who was born right before Miller was diagnosed in April 2017.

“We feel as a community we can come together and help support a local family that is struggling right now. and if we can ease the financial burden– this is nothing compared to what’s she’s going through,” said Arianne Eiches, a friend of Miller’s.