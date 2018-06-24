Fixer Upper couple welcomes new baby boy

The more the merrier for Chip and Joanna Gaines of the HGTV show Fixer Upper.

The couple announced via social media that they welcomed a new baby boy into the family over the weekend.

“And then there were 5… The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great 3blessedBeyondBelief,” said Chip Gaines via Twitter on Saturday.

The news of the new baby first came in January when the couple announced that they were expecting an addition to the family, according to HGTV.

The new boy, whose name was not given, is the fifth child for the family.

Congrats!