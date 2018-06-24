× First Warning Forecast: Mostly dry and not as hot to start the work week

Storms will continue to move out overnight and we’ll dry out with some clearing. It will be mild with lows in the mid 70s. High pressure will build in Monday keeping conditions dry. Temperatures won’t be as hot. Expect highs in the mid and upper 80s. We will be watching an area of low pressure that will form in the Carolinas. This could give a slight chance for a shower over the far southern portions of our viewing area in North Carolina. We’ll continue with a slight chance on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

A little bit better of a chance to see some showers and storms on Wednesday. Giving it a 30 percent chance right now. Highs in the low and mid 80s. Another chance for some showers and storms on Thursday as a disturbance moves through. Temperatures will warm to near 90.

We’ll continue to crank the heat up to end the work week. Highs will soar to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. The weekend is looking mostly dry. Just keeping a slight 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon since it will be so hot and humid. Highs in the low 90s.

Tonight: Rain and storms move out. Partial clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

Meteorologist April Loveland

