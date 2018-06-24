Firefighters extinguish industrial fire in Accomack County

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Four of Accomack County’s volunteer fire stations were dispatched to the scene of an industrial fire in Accomack County today.

Stations 7 (Parksley), 8 (Tasley), 9 (Onancock) and 10 (Melfa) arrived at Perdue Farms on Lankford Highway to fight the fire. Chief Willie Kirkpatrick requested three additional tankers to be added to the assignment to help.

Water shuttling was conducted by Tankers 10-8 (Melfa), 6-7 (Bloxom) and 11-7 (Wachapreague).

The fire was successfully extinguished after extended aerial operation. No injuries have been reported.