Family of four displaced by Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Two adults, two children and two dogs are not going to be staying in their house this evening after a fire at their Suffolk home on Sunday.

Firefighters in Suffolk responded to the fire around 2 p.m. that was in the 100 block of Kingsdale Road.

Upon arrival, heavy fire could be seen from the attic and roof of the home, according to Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

It is not known where the displaced family will be staying.