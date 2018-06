VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tayvion is taking his talents to Blacksburg. On Sunday afternoon, the do-it-all Cox High standout committed to Virginia Tech.

Robinson had a top six including Maryland, Ohio State, Nebraska, UVA, and South Carolina.

According to 247Sports, Robinson is the 12th-ranked prospect in the state of Virginia for the Class of 2019. He joins Oscar Smith’s Cam’Ron Kelly as Hampton Roads players currently committed to the Hokies.