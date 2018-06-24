× City of Virginia Beach opens poll on enhancing Atlantic Avenue

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach has plans to enhance Atlantic Avenue – and they want the public’s input on how to do it.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Planning & Community Development department asked residents and visitors both to take a poll gauging visitation trends, perceptions of the street and what the public thinks could be improved on.

The poll will be open for answers until July 16, and data collected will be used in the plans to improve the avenue.

To take the poll, you can visit its page here.