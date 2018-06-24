Power outages reported in Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake areas

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Thousands of customers are left without power as severe storms make their way through Hampton Roads Sunday night.

As of 9:30 p.m., Dominion Energy estimates close to 10,000 customers are without power in and around the Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake areas, with a majority in the Shore Drive area in Virginia Beach.

Dominion Energy has not released a cause for the outages, and the estimated time of restoration will be released pending an investigation and crew assignments. According to Dominion Energy, crews have been dispatched to sites in Virginia Beach, including around Shore Drive.

You can view Dominion Energy’s full outage map here.

Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.