Two arrested in Florida for Perquimans County vehicle break-ins

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. – A man and a woman are in Florida waiting to be transferred back to North Carolina to face charges that

stem from car break-ins in Perquimans County.

Dustin Bunch and Amber Eason are the two that have been taken into custody for allegedly breaking into vehicles on Burnt Mill Road, Heritage Shores and Woodland Church Road.

Along with the break-ins in Perquimans County, warrants are on file for Bunch and Eason in Chowan, Beaufort, and Pitt Counties with Pasquotank, Martin and Washington Counties having pending charges against them, according to officials.

Where in Florida they were detained was not released.