Residents displaced from Smithfield house fire

Photo Gallery
SMITHFIELD, Va. – Crews with Smithfield and Carrollton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire Saturday night.
According to officials, dispatch received a call around 9:00 p.m. for a two-story house fire at the 100 block of Saint Andrews in Smithfield.
Firefighters discovered fire in the attic and in a second floor bedroom. It was determined that a lightening strike was the cause of the fire.
The residents will be displaced and have made other living arrangements. There were no reports of any injuries.
36.958891 -76.619557