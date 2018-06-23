Residents displaced from Smithfield house fire

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Crews with Smithfield and Carrollton Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a house fire Saturday night.

According to officials, dispatch received a call around 9:00 p.m. for a two-story house fire at the 100 block of Saint Andrews in Smithfield.

Firefighters discovered fire in the attic and in a second floor bedroom. It was determined that a lightening strike was the cause of the fire.

The residents will be displaced and have made other living arrangements. There were no reports of any injuries.