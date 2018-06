NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Saturday evening.

According to fire officials, dispatch received a call just after 6:30 for an apartment fire in the 500 block of 22nd Street.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area. The fire was out within five minutes of units arriving on scene.

One adult and two children are displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

There were no reports of any injuries.