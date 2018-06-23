Man medevaced by Coast Guard in Chesapeake Bay

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard medevaced a 53-year-old man from the Chesapeake Bay on Friday.

Officials say that the man was medevaced because he was ill and fatigued. His wife was the one who called the Coast Guard around 2:30 p.m.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, a 45-foot Motor Lifeboat (MLB) crew from Station Milford Haven and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dolphin all responded.

“At the same time we received the phone call from the ill man’s wife, we also received an alert from the man’s personal locator beacon, PLB, notifying us of his location and that he was in distress,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Gordon, search and rescue coordinator at Sector Hampton Roads. “Thanks to the quick actions of his wife, like activating the PLB, we were able to pinpoint the couple’s location and get him the proper medical attention that he required quickly.”

Crews helped anchor the couple’s boat during the incident.

The 53-year-old was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk.

His condition is not known at this time.