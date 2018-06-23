Hampton McDonald’s closes after fryer sparks fire

HAMPTON, Va. – A McDonald’s in Hampton is closed for inspection after a fire started in the restaurant’s kitchen on Saturday.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1100 block of Big Bethel Road around 2 p.m, according to the Hampton Fire Division.

The fire was apparently started by a fryer in the kitchen of the restaurant and the hood system installed was able to extinguish it.

While heavy smoke was noticed, no damage or injuries were reported. The fire also did not spread.

Officials say that the inspections at the restaurant are for code compliance.

A date for when the restaurant will be back open was not given.