Friday storms cause major damage in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Va. – Severe weather in Carrollton caused significant damage in the town on Friday.
Photos received by News 3 from the Carrollton Fire Department shows the significant damage inflicted by the storms.
While it was not confirmed if a tornado went through the area, officials did say that residents saw plenty of wind, rain, lightning and flooding.
The damage included a barn with a collapsed roof and trailers that were overturned, according to NOAA.
Vehicle crashes, fallen trees and power outages were also seen in the town Friday evening.
More information to come.