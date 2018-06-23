Friday storms cause major damage in Carrollton

CARROLLTON, Va. – Severe weather in Carrollton caused significant damage in the town on Friday.

Photos received by News 3 from the Carrollton Fire Department shows the significant damage inflicted by the storms.

While it was not confirmed if a tornado went through the area, officials did say that residents saw plenty of wind, rain, lightning and flooding.

The damage included a barn with a collapsed roof and trailers that were overturned, according to NOAA.

Vehicle crashes, fallen trees and power outages were also seen in the town Friday evening.

