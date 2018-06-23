× First Warning Forecast: Tracking hot and humid weather, possible PM storm

Skies will start to clear overnight. It will be mild and humid. Lows in the mid 70s. Watch out for patchy fog.

Another hot and humid day on tap for Sunday. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies as a cold front approaches. Highs in the low and mid 90s with triple digit heat index values. We are keeping a 20-30 percent chance for some afternoon/evening storms to fire up. We aren’t expecting any of them to turn severe though and most communities will remain dry.

Monday is looking dry and it won’t be as humid. Expect highs in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. High pressure will build in bringing drier weather. Tuesday is looking fantastic with highs in the low 80s and dewpoints in the 60s. It will feel much more comfortable. Expect mostly sunny skies.

Shower and storm chances return on Thursday and Friday and so does the heat and humidity. Expect highs in the lower 90s with a chance for scattered showers and storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No new tropical systems are expected.

