“Destination: Dinosaur!” roars into the Virginia Living Museum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – It’s been about 65 million years since dinosaurs roamed the Earth, but this summer, the Virginia Living Museum is bringing them close to home.

The museum’s popular exhibit, “Destination: Dinosaur”, returns through September 3 with seven dinosaur-themed features both indoors and outdoors.

Just off the main lobby, guests can enjoy 11 animatronic dinosaurs and their babies as well as a dig pit. A full-sized Tyrannosaurus Rex, reaching 14 feet high, and a Pachyrhinosaurus, stretching 12 feet long, are featured in the conservation garden, and two water-spitting Dilophosaurus can be found on the back deck.

Three new shows have been added: two live shows, one featuring animals, and one shown in the Abbitt Planetarium.

The museum will also feature actual dinosaur tracks found in what eventually became Virginia, preserved in mud.

In addition to these new exhibits, guests can enjoy the permanent Dinosaur Discovery Trail, with 16 static dinosaur replicas, four dig pits and three fossil huts.

“Destination: Dinosaur” is included in museum admission, which is $20 for adults and $15 for children ages 3-12. All daytime planetarium showings are free for museum members and $4 plus museum admission for non-members.

For more information on the exhibit, visit the Virginia Living Museum’s website.