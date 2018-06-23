Changes made to City Center’s Hollydazzle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – This year’s Hollydazzle in the City Center at Oyster Point will look a little different than in years past.

Due to scheduled construction and a lack of access to the former event green space, some changes have been made, including that the fireworks show has been replaced with a choreographed light show.

This new show may be automated throughout the month of December, which would allow for multiple showing times.

Newport News officials hope that these changes will both increase foot traffic to the venue through the holiday season and increase the number of residents and guests who are able to experience the holiday shows.