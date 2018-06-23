Baby stroller used by women to steal from Virginia store, investigators say

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — Two women were arrested and charged in connection to a theft and attack on a loss prevention officer at a Mechanicsville store. Kenequa T. Allmond, 23, and Courtney E. Fultz, 31, both from Newport News, were charged with robbery, grand larceny and illegal use of tear gas in connection to the June 14 crime, according to CBS 6.

The women entered the Best Buy on Battle Hill Drive and walked to the electronics section, investigators said.

“Once there, the suspects selected merchandise, concealed it in an empty stroller and then proceeded to leave the business,” a Hanover Sheriff’s spokesperson said. “As the suspects were exiting the business, a loss prevention associate confronted the suspects about the concealed merchandise. [One of the women] then sprayed the loss prevention associate in the face with what is believed to be mace and both fled from the store with the stolen merchandise.”

They drove off in a black vehicle with no front license plate.

Police in arrested the pair Thursday night.

“We are extremely proud of the teamwork displayed by our investigators and law enforcement partners from the Newport News and Hampton Police Departments in quickly bringing these two individuals to justice,” Hanover Sheriff Colonel David R. Hines said.

Both women were booked at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.