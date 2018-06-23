After just arriving in US, New Zealand man shot while trying to break into Virginia home

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Just two days after arriving in the United States, a New Zealand man was shot after attempting to break into a Goochland home, according to investigators, according to CBS 6.

Deputies with the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened Friday at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Steeplechase Parkway in the central part of the county.

After receiving an initial call for a shooting at the location, deputies also received a call from a man who said his wife called him about an intruder trying to break into their home.

An investigation determined that a suspect, identified as 25-year-old Troy George Skinner, of New Zealand, attempted to break into a home occupied by a mother and two teenage daughters.

Deputies say Skinner attempted to break into the basement of the home with a brick, when the mother told him that see was calling police and that she was armed with a handgun.

After the break-in attempt was unsuccessful, deputies say Skinner went on the deck and broke the glass door with a concrete stone.

“After repeated warning by the mother, Skinner smashed the glass on the door and reached through to unlatch it. As he reached through the door, the mother shot twice at Skinner with a .22 caliber handgun,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Skinner suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and stumbled onto the front yard next-door while trying to flee the scene.

When deputies arrived, aid was given to Skinner, who was transported to VCU Medical Center via Med-flight. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Investigators say Skinner came into the United States through the Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, June 20.

He is in the custody of the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and charges are pending.

Deputies say the investigation into the break-in is ongoing.