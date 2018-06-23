14 displaced from apartment fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters in Portsmouth responded to an apartment fire on Friday that displaced a total of 14 people.

The residents displaced include nine adults and five children because of an electrical issue with the apartment building.

According to officials, the fire was in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters were also called back to the apartment building around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday because of the electrical issues in the building led to another fire.

Red Cross Virginia confirmed in a tweet they are helping the 14 people displaced.

A total of four apartments were affected.

Power has been secured for the whole building.

