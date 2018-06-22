Many local areas under a flash flood watch Friday

Virginia Beach woman accused of attacking person she knows with knife and bat

Posted 9:49 am, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:21AM, June 22, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A domestic dispute turned violent and now a Virginia Beach woman is locked up.

Police said they received a call at 4:35 a.m. about an incident in the 1000 block of E. Bay Shore Drive.

37-year-old Laura Kornylak was arrested at the scene.

Police said one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They said the caller stated that the suspect assaulted the victim with a bat and a knife and that the two knew each other.

Kornylak was charged with Aggravated Malicious Wounding.

She is being held in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.