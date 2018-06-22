Virginia Association of Broadcasters again honors News 3’s Locker Room show

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Here’s hoping News 3’s Locker Room has plenty of shelving in its trophy case.

Friday night, the Virginia Association of Broadcasters once again recognized the Locker Room show with one of the Commonwealth’s top honors. The Locker Room, the highest-rated high school football show in Hampton Roads, won second place in the category of Outstanding Sports Coverage – Large Market Television at VAB’s 81st annual awards ceremony held in Virginia Beach.

News 3’s November 10th “Friday Football Frenzy – Playoff Edition” of the Locker Room was the episode recognized. You can watch the show in its entirety here. WTKR’s sister station, WTVR-TV (CBS, Richmond), took top honors.

It’s the second straight year the Locker Room, hosted by Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown, has been recognized at the VAB awards. In 2017, the “Bahamas Bowl Blitz” edition of the Locker Room received first place honors in the Outstanding Sports Coverage – Large Market Television category. You can watch that show here.