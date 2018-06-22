Thousands without power as storms roll through Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Thousands of customers are left without power as severe storms make their way through Hampton Roads Friday night.

As of 10 p.m., Dominion Energy estimates approximately 3,862 customers are without power near Bennett’s Creek and Arbor Meadows in Suffolk.

Nearly 5,000 customers are without power in Isle of Wight County. Benns Church Boulevard is closed at S. Church Street due to severe weather. Drivers are asked to to use an alternate route.

Dominion Energy has not released a cause for the outages, and the estimated time of restoration will be released pending an investigation and crew assignments.

