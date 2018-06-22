Suffolk Transit announces Saturday service, other route enhancements

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Transit announced service new enhancements Friday.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of Saturday service for the first time for several routes.

The Gold Route will be renamed the Pink Route to make service mapping easier to produce and read as the color was so similar and confused with the Yellow route, Suffolk officials said.

Here is a list of the changes that Suffolk released:

The Blue Route of North Suffolk is proposed to be renamed the Purple Route. The Blue Route name will be reallocated to a new Saturday Service Route.

Saturday Service will include the Green, Orange, Pink, and Purple Routes with the addition of the new Blue Route which will be a modified combination of the Yellow and Red Routes.

Saturday service for the Green, Orange, Purple and Blue Routes is proposed to begin at 7:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. The Pink Route would run from 7:30 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

The Purple Route (formerly the Blue Route) is proposed to be modified slightly in order to provide more service to the Harbour View Boulevard area. This will allow for more convenient access to a variety of businesses and service agencies.

Hours of service are proposed to be added to the Pink Route (formerly the Gold Route). The Pink Route is proposed to operate Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and then from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No service will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the Pink Route.

Hours of service are proposed to be added to the Yellow Route to make it a full-day Route. It is proposed to operate Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

An additional hour of service is proposed to be added to the Red Route, allowing it to start an hour earlier during weekdays. The Red Route will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

These changes will become effective on July 1.

Click here to view maps of all routes, fares, schedules, and more information.