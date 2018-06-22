Hampton man charged with DUI, child abuse after fleeing from Suffolk Police

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Hampton man fled from Suffolk Police and was charged with more serious crimes after he was apprehended.

At 8:38 p.m. Thursday, officers were patrolling the area of E. Washington and Factory Streets when they saw a vehicle make an illegal turn. When they activated their emergency lights, the driver fled the area. The driver then stopped, exited the vehicle and ran.

Officers caught the suspect, later identified as 53-year-old John Elliott Smith of Hampton. There was an adult passenger and four children in the car; they were unharmed.

Authorities took Smith to Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where warrants were obtained and executed for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, four counts of Abuse and Neglect of Children and Operate Motor Vehicle – Habitual Offender.

The investigation remains ongoing.

