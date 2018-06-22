Stolen lottery tickets in Norfolk led to robbery suspect arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, Va. - Stolen lottery tickets led to the arrest of an alleged robber in Norfolk.

The robbery happened back on March 6th.

Police surrounded the 7-Eleven near 38th Street and Colley Avenue.

They said a robber pulled out a gun and took cash and lottery tickets.

This 7-Eleven has been robbed several times.

Anthony Jacobs is part owner of the Shangri- La Glass Tobacco shop located nearby and is tired of reports of violence.

Shangri-La Glass Tobacco Anthony Jacobs said, “Back when I was a kid people didn’t do the things they do today.”

No one got hurt in the robbery but police started investigating and officials with the Virginia Lottery started tracking the stolen tickets.

Court records indicate that two winners got cashed at Wawa in Petersburg and a 7-Eleven in Wakefield. Four hours later two failed attempts to cash two more.

Police arrested Joshua Mason in Petersburg two weeks after the robbery.

“Karma is going to get you every time,” said Jacobs, “I’m glad the cops are out doing their job. It shows theya re working really.”

Mason is out on bond and has court coming up on July 7th.