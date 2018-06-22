Richmond airport closed briefly Friday after flash flooding

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Richmond International Airport started to reopen around 9 a.m. Friday, an airport spokesperson confirmed.

It might take some time for the airport to become fully operational, he told to CBS 6.

“Due to heavy rains, RIC is experiencing flooding in some areas, including roadways leading to the passenger terminal and some ramp areas,” the spokesperson tweeted. “Maintenance and public safety workers are onsite as we assess conditions and work to restore services.”

This is a developing story.

Click here to check the status of your flight.