Pugapalooza returns to Norfolk dog park this weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – Get ready to pug out!

Pugapalooza 2018 is coming to Norfolk’s Ballentine Bark Park on Sunday, June 24 from 12-4 p.m. This year’s theme is “Surfing Pugs, Sandy Paws.”

The event will feature games, demonstrations and food. There will be activities for both dogs and children.

It is free and open to the public; two- and four-legged guests are welcome!

Pugapalooza will benefit the nonprofit rescue group Pugs U Gotta Save. The group helps find safe, loving adoptive homes to abandoned or surrendered pugs.

Ballentine Bark Park is located at 2717 Tait Terrace.