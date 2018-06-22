Outer Banks tourist saved from sudden cardiac arrest on beach

COROLLA, N.C. – A tourist was saved Wednesday after a scary situation on the beach.

Currituck officials said around 11 a.m., fire and EMS crews responded to a report that a 54-year-old man was in cardiac arrest on the beach near mile marker 10.

Life guards were performing CPR when fire and EMS crews got there. A firefighter/paramedic immediately started Advance Life Support treatment while the man was still on the beach.

The patient’s pulse came back after about 15 minutes of these life-saving efforts.

He was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by Nightingale Air Ambulance.

The patient’s condition has steadily improved and he is expected to be discharged from the hospital within the next few days.

Officials said this was the first time the newly formed Currituck County Firefighters / Paramedics have used Advance Life Support equipment that is carried on the fire apparatus to save a life.