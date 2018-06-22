Orange shells missing at Kitty Hawk memorial for 4-year-old boy

KITTY HAWK, N.C. – Glen Egerter says he will always be connected to 4-year-old Wesley Belisle.

“I come here sometimes two to three times a week and just sit here,” said Egerter.

Glen says he was the one who saw little Wesley’s body washed up on shore back in April.

So, you can understand the reason why he and so many others in this tight-knit community are upset that the orange shells filled with words of encouragement placed in his honor were missing.

“I broke out into tears when the orange ‘Wesley Strong’ anchor was taken and all of the shells were taken,” said organizer of the memorial, Deborah Mennicucci.

Organizers of the memorial say nothing was taken inside the actual mailbox, just the shells and the anchor that held the words ‘Wesley Strong.’

This community says the shells will be returned tenfold – a process that has undeniably already started. Organizers encourage anyone to bring more shells and write notes to Wesley and his family.

