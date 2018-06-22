One injured after fight leads to shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Cox Landing Friday evening.

Police and fire personnel responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities that three men were involved in a physical altercation. After the fight, the victim, a 20-year-old Newport News man, left the area. He returned to the scene and started shooting.

One of the men involved in the fight shot back, hitting the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

