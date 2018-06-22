Norfolk Sheriff’s Office warns about arrest threat voicemail scam

NORFOLK, Va. – If you’ve gotten a voicemail stating that you have charges pending against you, and if you don’t call back you will be taken into custody, don’t panic – you aren’t alone.

The voicemail is as follows:

“You will be taken under custody by the local police as there are four serious allegations pressed on your name at this moment. We request you to get back to us, so that we can discuss about this case before taking any legal action against you. The number to reach us is 516-554-9441.”

Calls like this can be alarming. But Sheriff Joe Baron of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office says it’s a new take on a common scam.

“Scams like this are becoming more prevalent, and are popping up on a daily basis throughout our communities. So prevalent, that even I’m receiving them,” Baron said. “I would encourage people to be extremely cautious, to ignore these threats, and to block those numbers if they can.”

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office, and law enforcement agencies in general, will never call asking for money. Do not send money to anyone you don’t know, and make sure your friends and family are aware of the scam as well to help prevent them becoming victims.