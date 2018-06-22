Newport News woman arrested for domestic violence, assaulting an officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police arrested 30-year-old Princess Lewis of Newport News for assaulting a police officer Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers initially received a call at 4:53 p.m. that there had been a domestic assault in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue and that a man and a woman, identified as Lewis, had been seen arguing in the parking lot of the Speedway. Police were also notified that Lewis had an outstanding warrant out of James City County for failure to report to jail.

When police arrived they made contact with a 26-year-old Newport News man, and notified him they were going to get Lewis and would be back to speak with him about the situation.

As officers approached the parking lot of The Plaza at Newmarket, they observed Lewis entering the Roses store. They made contact with her inside the store and advised her of the outstanding warrant out of James City County, and let her know she was being detained.

Lewis was placed into custody but did not comply with commands, instead beating her head against the inside of the vehicle and placing her foot inside the door to prevent it from being closed. She also spat and cursed at officers.

She was charged with assault on law enforcement, assault on a family member, obstruction of justice, profane swearing or intoxication in public and a protective order violation, as well as her outstanding warrant.