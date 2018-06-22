Newport News Schools holds job fair for open positions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Schools is hiring!

The school system said they are looking for talented professionals to enhance the dedicated team.

NNPS is looking for bus drivers, food service employees and substitute teachers.

Prospective candidates can apply on-site during the Job Fair from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27.

The event will be held at the Denbigh Early Childhood Center, 15638 Warwick Boulevard. Job offers will be made, NNPS said.

Newport News Public Schools said they offer competitive pay:

Bus Driver in Training – $10.33 an hour

Contracted Bus Driver – $14.17 an hour

Food Service Employee – $10.05 an hour

Substitute Teacher – $65 per day maximum (non-degreed employee) and $80 per day maximum (degreed employee)

All applicants are encouraged to bring multiple copies of resumes and three references (names, email addresses and phone numbers). In addition, applicants for bus driver should bring their driver’s license, and substitute teacher applicants must bring official/unofficial college transcripts to show proof of earning 30 college credit hours.

