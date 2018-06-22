New food-handling rules will affect fundraising groups that cook

HAMPTON, Va. – If you’re thinking about flipping burgers to raise for a good cause this summer, you might want to think twice before picking up that spatula.

That’s because the Virginia Department of Health has new food-handling rules that will affect fundraising groups that cook and sell items such as hamburgers, chili, fried fish and roasted oysters.

To reduce foodborne illnesses, the VDH will require groups such as Little Leagues, swim teams and football boosters to have a certified food protection manager if they are cooking animal products starting July 1.

Restaurants and food trucks already have to have a certified manager on-site, but the regulations have expanded to include temporary food vendors.

So what does that mean for your group’s summer fundraiser?

Someone can either take a course (about $150) and become certified, or they can switch to selling pre-cooked meats such as hot dogs.

For a full list of the new rules, you can visit Hampton’s FAQ.