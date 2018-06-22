Hampton Police arrest man for attempted burglary

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division arrested Michael Daniel Hughes, 27, in connection with an attempted residential burglary Thursday morning.

At approximately 12:55 a.m., dispatchers received a call in reference to a burglary in progress in the 1300 block of Colebrook Drive. Upon officers’ arrival in the area, the suspect was seen near the residence and fled on foot.

Officers flooded the area and were able to apprehend the suspect a short time later.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the suspect approached the residence and rang the doorbell, then attempted to force entry into the residence through a window. The suspect did not gain entry into the residence due to the arrival of officers in the area.

Hughes has been charged with one count of attempted burglary and remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.