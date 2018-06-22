Gloucester Co. woman arrested for making false sexual assault report

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – A woman has been arrested for making a false report about sexual assault, deputies said.

On June 10 deputies were dispatched to a call of a reported sexual assault. The report said the offense happened at 9 p.m., on June 8 and at 12:45 a.m., on June 9.

Investigators went to the scene and a local hospital where the victim was examined and interviewed.

Deputies said the victim provided elaborate details about the alleged assault.

Based on information provided by the victim a suspect was identified and interviewed. After a thorough investigation with multiple interviews with the victim, witnesses and the alleged offender deputies reviewed video footage.

In the end, deputies determined that the assault did not happen.

45-year-old Kathleen Knott was arrested for making a false report to police.